The Latest: Singapore PM says China-US rivalry ‘awkward’

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks to the press during the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. America has a steadfast and enduring commitment to the Indo-Pacific region but wants cooperation, not control, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday in comments to a Southeast Asian summit that carried a veiled swipe at China’s growing influence. Bernat Armangue AP Photo