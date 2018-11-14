Feds subpoena Snap over shareholder lawsuit

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, the logo for Snap Inc. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Snap Inc. has received federal subpoenas related to a class-action lawsuit stemming from its 2017 initial public offering. The lawsuit claims that Snap misled investors about its user growth before going public. The company said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that it has been responding to subpoenas and requests for information from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. Richard Drew, File AP Photo