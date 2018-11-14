Insurer cutting about 80 jobs from Des Moines office

Nationwide insurance intends to eliminate the jobs of about 80 workers at its Des Moines office as it cuts 1,100 positions across the country.
Nationwide spokesman Joe Case says the workers affected were told Tuesday that their jobs will be ending in March. The employees will receive severance pay and other support.
The job cuts will occur mostly in information technology, marketing, property and casualty operations and bank organizations. Nationwide announced in February that it would cut about 50 Des Moines employees from its mortgage division.
Case says the Nationwide workforce needs are evolving as the company "implements new technologies and modernizes for the future."
Nationwide is based in Columbus, Ohio.
