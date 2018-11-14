Federal agency fines steel firm $320K over safety hazards

An Alabama steel company is being fined more than $320,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over hazardous working conditions.
Al.com reports OSHA announced the fine Tuesday for Montgomery-based Sabel Steel Service Inc. An agency news release says it inspected company plants in Montgomery, Dothan, Theodore and Newnan, Georgia, as part of a national emphasis program on amputations. It says it found that employees were exposed to amputation risks and the company wasn't safely controlling the release of hazardous energy during machine servicing.
Sabel Steel Vice President Fred Callahan says the company disagrees with the findings and is set to meet with OSHA. OSHA says the company has 15 business days to comply, request a conference with the agency or contest the findings before an independent OSHA review commission.
