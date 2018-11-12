Wagerers crossing the Delaware (and Hudson) for sports bets

In a photo taken Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Staten Island, Lenny Sciascia is seen in the rearview mirror of his vehicle as he drives to New Jersey, where online betting is legal, to place bets on sporting events from his smartphone. With sports betting being advertised all around them but the opportunity to actually do it restricted to just one nearby state, gamblers from New York and Pennsylvania are crossing bridges and tunnels into New Jersey to make legal sports bets. Julio Cortez AP Photo