Town recovering from Hurricane Matthew gets money to hire 3

A North Carolina town still trying to recover from damage caused by Hurricane Matthew almost two years ago is getting money to hire three employees to help its efforts.
Officials from the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release the town of Fair Bluff will soon hire a project manager, a land use planner and a police officer. Legislators included the money in the state budget after Gov. Roy Cooper proposed the expenditure.
In June, the Fayetteville Observer reported that before Matthew struck, the town had a population of 900 to 950 residents. Afterward, the town counted about 600 residents.
Half of the approximately 20 small businesses in downtown Fair Bluff hadn't reopened by late May.
