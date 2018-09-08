Anti-Iran slogans, torched buildings in Iraq’s Basra

Protesters trample a portrait of Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the storming and burning the Iranian consulate in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Hundreds of angry protesters in Basra took to the streets on Thursday night. Some clashed with security forces, lobbing Molotov cocktails and setting fire to a government building as well as the offices of Shiite militias. At least three people were shot dead in confrontations with security forces. Nabil al-Jurani AP Photo