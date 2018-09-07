Trump: Ready to tax an additional $267B in Chinese imports

Clothing from American brand Abercrombie & Fitch, which was made in China, is seen for sale at a store in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. China’s government says it is ready to retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with plans for another tariff hike on Chinese goods. The Commerce Ministry expressed confidence it can maintain “steady and healthy” economic growth despite their spiraling trade battle. Andy Wong AP Photo