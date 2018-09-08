EXCHANGE: Bat researchers have it good at nature preserve

In this Aug. 6, 2018 photo, Chloe Derrick, right, technician, checks an eastern red bat during the bat mitigation project south of Charleston, Ill. The hope is to get a chance for an up-close look at a night flyer, a small creature that likely populated the heavily wooded area. But how abundantly and in what variety were questions that needed to be answered. Journal Gazette via AP Kevin Kilhoffer