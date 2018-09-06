Winter wheat seeding underway in North Dakota

North Dakota farmers are starting to plant next year's winter wheat crop, even as they finish up this year's small grains harvest.
The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 2 percent of the winter wheat crop is seeded. Winter wheat is planted in the fall, goes dormant over the winter and is harvested the following summer.
The report says this fall's spring wheat harvest is 88 percent done, and the durum wheat harvest is 75 percent complete.
Development of the corn and soybean crops in the state remains ahead of the average pace.
About half of topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Stockwater supplies are rated 65 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 34 percent in good to excellent condition.
