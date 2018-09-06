Kentucky tire recycler to expand with new facility

An off-road tire company is set to build a new $6.6 million facility in Glasgow, Kentucky that is expected to create 75 jobs.
Brad Ragan Recycling Inc., known as BR Retreading, will construct the new building in Glasgow's Highland Glen Industrial Park, providing additional capacity for the company's growth. BR Retreading already employs 89 workers in Glasgow.
A release from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says the company provides tire remanufacturing and retreading products and services to the mining, agricultural, construction and other industries that use off-road tires and equipment. The company was founded in 1996, and also owns a retreading facility in North Carolina.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $500,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program.
