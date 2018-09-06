Trade mission to UK, Ireland still on _ without governor

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is heeding doctors' orders and not attending a nine-day trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland.
LePage's office said Wednesday that the trade mission is still going on as planned to help Maine companies spur business. Administration officials including LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz are on their way.
LePage was hospitalized Aug. 25 for "discomfort." He was kept overnight and released Aug. 27.
The governor hasn't provided details about the nature of his discomfort.
The mission's public itinerary includes stops at the Leeds International Beer Festival in England, a "Maine and the UK" event in Parliament's Palace of Westminster in London and the Taste of West Cork Festival in Skibbereen, Ireland.
The governor's past trade missions include Japan, China and South America.
