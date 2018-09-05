Malaysia, Singapore to delay, not axe, high-speed rail link

Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affair Mohamed Azmin Ali, right, and Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport of Singapore Khaw Boon Wan shake hands during a press conference at Prime Minister Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. A planned high-speed railway that would cut travel time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to just 90 minutes will now be deferred for two years, instead of being axed, the two governments said. Yam G-Jun AP Photo