New Macon shopping center expected to open in 2019

This is the proposed site plan for the shopping center at 1625 Bass Road in north Bibb County, as presented to Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission in a March meeting and on the commission’s website.
By
Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

Business

Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Telegraph App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service