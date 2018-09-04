Cars are cruising down the monthly subscription highway

This 2017 photo shows Canvas’ first subscriber, James O’Connor, sitting in his car from Canvas. If you already subscribe to digital services like Netflix to binge on TV shows and Spotify to groove to an endless mix of music, the auto industry might have a deal for you: Subscribe to your next car as well. Canvas offers a variety of used, once-leased Ford and Lincoln models as subscriptions that cost anywhere from $379 per month (for a Ford Fiesta subcompact) to $1,125 per month (for a Lincoln Navigator luxury SUV). Canvas via AP Chris Wai