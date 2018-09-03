Ohio State saga points to haziness of coaches policing staff

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, right, answers questions as athletic director Gene Smith listens during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. What got Meyer in hot water? The suspended coach puts it this way: “My fault was in not taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues.” That now-fired assistant coach had been accused of past spousal violence as well as embarrassing sexual conduct, drug abuse and financial irresponsibility. Outside investigators found some of that affected his work life. Meyer’s comments about handling that and the ensuing debate about his punishment point to a bigger question in college athletics: To what extent are coaches responsible for policing their staff’s off-field behavior? Paul Vernon, File AP Photo