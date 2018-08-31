Jury awards landowner money in power line easement dispute

A jury has awarded a Williams County landowner $195,000 in a dispute over an easement for an electrical transmission line.
Basin Electric Power Cooperative's line crossed the property of Nancy and Dana Dennert. Basin asked a jury to award its appraiser's amount of $64,575, which had been paid in January 2016. The Minot Daily News reports the Dennerts sought to also be compensated for the devaluing of their land.
They won a higher amount and also attorney fees, though Basin in a statement noted the decision was only about one-tenth of the landowner's demanded amount.
The Dennerts' attorney, Lynn Boughey (BOO'-ee), said the case is a lesson to landowners that they don't have to accept a utility's easement offer if they feel it's unfair.
