West Texas blacksmith specializes in carbon-steel skillets

His hands darkened with coal, and his forehead beaded with sweat, Randy Kiser shifted the embers as smoke bellowed from the forge.
The San Angelo Standard-Times reports he lifted a reddened rod from the flames, and beat the malleable metal with a hammer. He inspected the edges and moved to a machine that tapers them.
When he stopped, he had shaped the handle of a carbon-steel skillet.
Kiser's workshop is set in the back portion of a rustic building on Moss Street in Paint Rock, the seat of government for Concho County, 32 miles east of San Angelo.
The front looks like an antiquer's treasure trove, and serves as a showroom for Kiser's 3Nail Ironworks.
"It's something primal and takes you back; it's the fire and smoke and sense of creating something," Kiser said.
Dating back to the Bronze age, humans have been melting, casting and shaping metal into tools and weapons. The materials have changed to include iron, but the basic process of blacksmithing is the same.
"I grew up on spaghetti westerns, and they always head a shot of the blacksmith shop with a guy working on an anvil," Kiser said. "It was always kind of dark, there was a mystique to it, and I was fascinated by them."
After high school, Kiser worked as a welder in El Paso. A few years later, he moved to San Angelo and worked at Hirschfeld Steel.
Eventually, he found his way to a local blacksmithing group and completed an apprenticeship in 1998. After that, he worked on architectural projects creating custom designs for gates, doors and knobs at his shop in Paint Rock.
About a year ago, Kiser started making skillets. His skillets and pans range $175-$335.
"It's the practical useful sense of it and the way it performed, it surpassed anything I can imagine." He said. "Being able to make something that people could afford and can use every day is even better."
While Kiser created custom projects for architects, he would create specific tools for each project. Kiser said the work was very slow going, and working on the skillets was a change in pace.
"Once I build the tooling, I could keep using it and improve on the tooling, and improve on the process to be more efficient and also turn out a better product," he said.
"The best part is cooking with it, it's something beautiful and functional."
Besides being handmade, carbon steel distributes heat evenly and heats up quickly. Seasoning the pans also creates a polymerized layer on the surface, which aids in cooking.
Kiser's eyes lit up as he looked on his work, checking the edges and curve of the handle. The handles on Kiser's skillets end with a riveted bail, something that sets his apart.
"The best part of blacksmithing, sometimes the way something is put together or jointed turns into the ornamentation," he said. "It brings in elements that nobody else has."
He said the way the handle feels and looks shows off the uniqueness and quality of the skillets.
"I'm surprised at the response, and we sell more to men than women, or women will buy them for their husbands or boyfriends," he said.
Making skillets is repetitious, which allows Kiser to get consistency in a timely fashion, while creating something affordable. It also allows him to spend more time away from the business, and eventually pass it on.
"Without me, the custom business doesn't exist besides an auction of tools, this is something that could be a businesses all by itself if anything happens to me," he said.
"This keeps me focused in a way I haven't been focused before, it's a better business model."
The business is expanding, and Kiser recently filled his first international order to Australia.
Right now, he has a selection of skillets and paella pans in three sizes and depths, but he plans to add accessories in the future.
3Nail Ironworks skillets can be found online at www.3nailironware.com, and at shows such as the annual open house event at the Chicken Farm Art Center.
