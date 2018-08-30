Man charged with making death threats over Trump editorials

Surrounded by a white picket fence, this photo shows the front entrance of Robert Chain’s house in the Encino section of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Chain, who was upset about The Boston Globe’s coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the news media, was arrested Thursday for threatening to travel to the newspaper’s offices and kill journalists, whom he called the “enemy of the people,” federal prosecutors said. Los Angeles Daily News via AP David Crane