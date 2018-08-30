Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May inspects the honour guard after arriving to meet with Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The British prime minister is on a three-country Africa visit with a large business delegation as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March.
British Prime Minister May in Kenya to boost economic ties

The Associated Press

August 30, 2018 05:27 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

British Prime Minister Theresa May has received a 21-gun salute upon her arrival for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the last stop of her a three-country Africa tour, May is travelling with a large business delegation as she seeks to boost economic ties ahead of Britain's bumpy exit from the European Union in March.

This is the first visit by a British prime minister to Africa in five years. May also stopped in South Africa and Nigeria, the continent's largest economies. Kenya, a former British colony, is now a key British ally in East Africa on trade and security. The British military has been running a training camp for Kenyan troops for years.

