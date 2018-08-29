Post-disaster, business owners find varied paths to recovery

In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, photo Patrice Farooq poses for a photo inside the new location of her Cupcake Kitchen Houston bakery in Houston. Farooq’s previous store was damaged by water from Hurricane Harvey. She lost an estimated $30,000 in equipment and inventory. Even as she was first dealing with the damage, Farooq began using Facebook ads to let customers know she’d be reopening, and to ensure they didn’t forget about her shop. David J. Phillip AP Photo