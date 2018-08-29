Brown-Forman posts higher profit in 1st quarter

FILE- This July 9, 2018, file photo shows bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey displayed at Rossi’s Deli in San Francisco. Spirits company Brown-Forman Corp. said Wednesday, Aug. 29, that its first-quarter net income rose sharply, fueled by strong overseas sales, but the maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey cautioned that global trade disputes are causing “significant uncertainty.” Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo