Israel’s Supreme Court sentences tycoon to 3 years in prison

FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2012 file photo, Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner attends the annual gathering of the rabbi’s followers and supporters in the town of Netivot, southern Israel. Israel’s Supreme Court on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018, sentenced Nochi Dankner, one of the country’s most prominent businessmen, to three years in prison for securities fraud. Tsafrir Abayov, File AP Photo