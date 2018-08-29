A controversial comeback for a highly prized tuna

In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 photo, a 422 lb. Atlantic bluefin tuna is hoisted from a boat at the South Portland, Maine. A decade ago, participants in the Sturdivant Island Tuna Tournament went consecutive years in which they didn’t catch a single fish in the Gulf of Maine. This year, fishermen set a record with 30, including the 801-pound winner. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo