Lottery bill passes Mississippi Senate but falters in House

Rep. Robert Johnson III, D-Natchez, rubs his head as discussion over a lottery bill continues in House chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The Mississippi House killed a bill that would create a state lottery, voting 60-54 against it. The lottery was an attempt to put about $200 million a year into highways and bridges. However, the bill was held for the possibility of more debate. That means supporters could try to revive it. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo