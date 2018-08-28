Grains lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery declined 9 cents at $4.9960 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 1 cent at $3.46 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 7.20 cents at $2.50 a bushel while Sep. soybeans lost 6.20 cents at 8.2820 a bushel.
Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off 1 cent at $1.0705 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .30 cent at $1.4928 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost .48 cent at .5310 a pound.
Comments