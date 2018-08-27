1, done: Halep 1st No. 1 to lose 1st Open match; Serena wins

FILE - In thisThursday, May 31, 2018 file photo, United States’ Serena Williams returns a shot against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Serena Williams says her relationship with the French Open is fine despite the Grand Slam tournament’s plan to ban her skin-tight black catsuit. “When it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender,” she said Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 during her press conference before the U.S. Open. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo