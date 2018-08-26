Student gun control advocates protest outside Smith & Wesson

Demonstrators supporting gun law reforms, foreground, walk on the opposite side of the road from counter protesters supporting Second Amendment rights, behind, near the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. The 50-mile march supporting gun law reforms, began Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Worcester, Mass., and ended Sunday, in Springfield, with a rally near the headquarters of the gun manufacturer. Steven Senne AP Photo