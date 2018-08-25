Ankle monitors for immigrants almost universally disliked

FILE - In this Monday, July 23, 2018 file photo, Carlos Fuentes Maldonado, an immigrant from Honduras seeking asylum who was released and reunited with his family, wears an ankle monitor as he waits at a Catholic Charities facility in San Antonio. Federal authorities’ shift away from separating immigrant families caught in the U.S. illegally now means that many parents and children are quickly released, only to be fitted with electronic monitoring devices _ a practice which both the government and advocacy groups oppose for different reasons. Eric Gay AP Photo