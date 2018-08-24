Some ‘tiny houses’ may be built in Macon for some people who have no homes

Some “tiny houses” may be built in Macon.
Georgia Behavioral Health Services Inc. has applied to the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to rezone 945 Maynard St. and 958 Schaffer Place from a two-family residential district to a planned development residential district to develop five tiny houses to provide permanent housing for homeless individuals with disabilities.
The new single-family one-bedroom, one-bath houses would be about 440 square feet each and sit on a .41-acre lot. Eight parking spaces would be provided.
Typically a tiny house is considered one with square footage between 1,000 and 400 square feet, according to thetinylife.com.
The applicant recently combined the two properties into one parcel and demolished blighted structures, according to the commission’s staff report. The property is located in the Economic and Community Development target area of east Macon. The site is surrounded by two-family residential districts.
Within a ECD target area, the zoning office may reduce the minimum standards required for the development of residential land uses, the staff report said.
“The proposed development conforms to the urban residential land uses envisioned in the 2040 Land Use Plan for this area,” the report said. “There are no apparent reasons to believe that the proposed rezoning and residential development will negatively affect surrounding land uses or community infrastructure.”
In another matter, the commission is expected to readdress a conditional-use application for 5591, 5581, 5571 and 5561 Thomaston Road and a rezoning application for 2154 Tucker Road to allow a shopping center with a large grocery store, which is apparently Publix, according to a comment made by the applicant. It was deferred to give time for the staff to talk with the Georgia Department of Transportation and the applicant about possible changes for the truck entrance to the site.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St. in Suite 300.
Other items on the agenda are:
382 Cherry St.: Conditional use to allow Ampersand Guild art studio and event center, CBD-1District. Ampersand Guild, applicant.
623 Arlington Place: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of tree removal, HR-3 District. Samuel Hart Sr., applicant.
5590 Thomaston Road: Variance in billboard sign distance requirements, C-4 District. Rosson Sign Co., Scott Bombard, applicant.
7738 Lower Thomaston Road: Variance to allow three lots not fronting a public right-of-way, R-1AAA District. William Ferro, applicant.
8294 Eisenhower Pkwy.: Variance to allow fence within 10 feet of public right-of-way setback, C-2 District. Public Service Telephone Co., applicant.
Comments