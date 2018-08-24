A president who demands loyalty finds it fleeting in DC

In this Aug. 21, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, center, leaves federal court in New York. President Donald Trump has long demanded loyalty from his friends and associates. But he has been learning the hard way that in politics those relationships come and go. A key defection came this week when Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, implicated the president in a stunning plea deal, followed by a longtime friend and media boss cooperating with prosecutors. Mary Altaffer AP Photo