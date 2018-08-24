US-China trade talks end with no breakthrough

In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, visitors look at a manufacturing robot from Chinese robot maker Aubo Robotics at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. The United States and China imposed more tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other’s automobiles, factory machinery and other goods Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in an escalation of a battle over Beijing’s technology policy that companies worry will chill global economic growth. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo