Anger over Ed Dept mulling federal money for guns in schools

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students run with their hands in the air following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Florida authorities released video showing the chaos and heroism that took place outside a building during the high school massacre. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released videos Wednesday, Aug. 22 from five cameras surrounding the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 died Feb. 14. The silent videos show blurred images of students running from the building. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File John McCall