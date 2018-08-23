Arkansas proposes cut for top income tax rate

Arkansas officials are proposing income tax changes estimated to reduce state revenue by nearly $192 million a year.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the state Department of Finance and Administration unveiled the proposed tax relief and reform package Wednesday to the Legislative Tax Reform and Relief Task Force.
Under the proposal, Arkansas' three individual income tax tables would become a single table to simplify the rates and tax brackets. The top rate would also gradually be cut from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent, for a total reduced revenue of $191.7 million a year.
Revenue Commissioner Paul Gehring says the package would provide relief to middle-income and upper-income taxpayers.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed support for the proposal, which he expects to be presented as a bill in January.
