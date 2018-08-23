Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery lost 5.60 cents at $5.1760 a bushel; Sept. corn was off 7 cents at $3.4840 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 7.40 cents at $2.6240 a bushel while Sep. soybeans declined 13 cents at 8.5060 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.0785 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .40 cent at $1.4912 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .82 cent at .5280 a pound.
