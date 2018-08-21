Idaho gets $3.2M in grant money for election security

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 8, 2016 file photo, a voter fills out a ballot at the Boise Senior Center during the primary election in Boise, Idaho. Security is one of the main reasons Utah officials are dedicating $2.3 million toward overhauling the voter-registration database. U.S. Election Assistance Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, released a report showing how states plan to spend $380 million allocated by Congress to strengthen voting systems amid threats from Russian and others. Otto Kitsinger, File AP Photo