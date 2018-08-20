Science panel: Health goal for chemical in water is right

FILE - This June 15, 2018, file photo shows the Chemours Company’s PPA facility at the Fayetteville Works plant near Fayetteville, N.C. where the chemical known as GenX is produced. A North Carolina science panel says state health officials were right to set a much lower health target for a little-studied industrial chemical found in drinking water than the goal the manufacturer proposed. The science panel created to advise North Carolina health and environmental leaders agreed on their GenX findings after 10 months of review. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo