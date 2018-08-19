Palestinians sort through 8 years of mail held by Israel

Palestinian postal workers sift through eight years’ worth of undelivered mail held by Israel, at the post office in the West Bank city of Jericho, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. In recent days the postal staff has been sorting through tons of undelivered mail in a room packed with letters, boxes and even a wheelchair. Postal official Ramadan Ghazawi says Israel did not respect a 2008 agreement to send and receive mail directly through Jordan. Israeli officials say the one-time release of 10.5 tons of mail was a “gesture.” Nasser Shiyoukhi AP Photo