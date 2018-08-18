Lincoln students find use for ash trees

In a Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, Heather Nobert, Forest Products Marketing Coordinator for the Nebraska Forest Service, mills one-inch thick ash boards from a pile of selected logs using the service’s portable band saw mill at Prairie Pines.in Lincoln, Neb. Woodworking students will be part of the local ash tree solution this fall, making side tables from some of the trees chopped down last year in Lincoln. Lincoln Journal Star via AP Gwyneth Roberts