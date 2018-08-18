Trade workers shortage hurting Fort Collins housing market

In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Lind’s Plumbing & Heating plumbing foreman Jesse Ennen checks the operation of a newly-installed hydronic water heating system of a recently-constructed apartment at Housing Catalyst’s low-income housing project in Fort Collins, Colo. With an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent, lack of skilled trades is a double-edged sword: It’s forcing wages up, a good thing for workers, but increasing the price of homes and apartments and delaying some projects that otherwise would bring sorely lacking housing inventory to Fort Collins. The Coloradoan via AP Timothy Hurst