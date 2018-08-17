US regulators target Facebook on discriminatory housing ads

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Federal regulators are alleging that Facebook’s advertising tools allow landlords and real estate brokers to engage in housing discrimination. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development alleged in a complaint this week that Facebook violated the Fair Housing Act because its targeting systems allow advertisers to exclude certain audiences, such as families with young children or disabled people, from seeing housing ads. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Richard Drew AP