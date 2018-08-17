PawSox plan to leave Rhode Island for Massachusetts

Dennis Dowdle, left, of Madison Downtown Holdings, and City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr., right, welcome Larry Lucchino, Pawtucket Red Sox chairman, to speak during the announcement that the Pawtucket Red Sox are moving to Worcester, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in Worcester, Mass. After a three-year search for a new home, the Pawtucket Red Sox are leaving Rhode Island for central Massachusetts. Team officials signed a deal Friday that aims to move the organization to Worcester, marking a major victory for city officials who spent a year trying to attract the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP Rick Cinclair