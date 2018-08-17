The Latest: Turkey court rejects release of US pastor

A man walks out of a currency exchange shop in Istanbul, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Beset by a weak currency and tension with the United States, Turkey is reaching out to Europe in an attempt to shore up relations with major trading partners despite years of testy rhetoric and a stalled bid for EU membership. The overtures by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has harshly criticized Germany and other European nations in the past, are part of a diplomatic campaign to capitalize on international unease over U.S. President Donald Trump and American tariff disputes. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo