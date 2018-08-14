Coca-Cola investing in sports drink maker BodyArmor

FILE - This June 25, 2012 file photo shows the Coca-Cola logo on the side of a delivery truck in Springfield, Ill. Coca-Cola says it’s buying a minority ownership stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount, marking the latest move by the world’s biggest beverage maker to diversify its offerings. The Atlanta company said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, the deal will allow it to increase its stake in BodyArmor. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo