FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, store greeter Danny Olivar, right, lends a hand to a customer to heft an air conditioning unit from a rapidly declining stock at a Home Depot store ahead of an expected heat wave in Seattle. The Home Depot Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo
Home Depot roars back the second quarter

The Associated Press

August 14, 2018 06:29 AM

ATLANTA

Home Depot is roaring back from a slow start to the year, topping all expectations and raising its revenue and profit projections for the year.

Shares in the home-improvement chain jumped about 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

The Atlanta company's second-quarter profit hit $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per share. That a much bigger per-share profit than the $2.84 that Wall Street was looking for, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $30.46 billion edged out expectations as well.

The Home Depot Inc. raised full-year earnings expectations to $9.42 per share after miserable weather cut into its business during the first quarter.

