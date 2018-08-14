Times Up gives $750,000 for combatting sexual misconduct

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Fatima Goss Graves speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Times Up Legal Defense Fund, a fund dedicated to aiding victims of sexual harassment and assault is giving $750,000 in grants to local organizations across the country. Fatima Goss Graves, CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, a nonprofit that’s managing the fund, said since launching in January roughly 3,500 people have reached out to share their personal stories and ask for help. AP Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision