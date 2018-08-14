Nebraska executes first inmate using fentanyl

FILE - This file photo provided by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services shows death-row inmate Carey Dean Moore. Nebraska prison officials are preparing to execute Moore on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, for the 1979 murders of two Omaha cab drivers. The execution comes three years after Nebraska lawmakers voted to abolish capital punishment, but did an about-face driven largely by the state’s Republican governor. (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services via AP, File) AP