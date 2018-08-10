For many kids, summer means powering down for camp

FILE- In this July 20, 2018, file photo, children gather at their respective cabins and get ready for the day’s activities during a four-week summer camp session at Camp Sea Gull near Arapahoe, N.C. About 90 percent of the nearly 8,400 sleep away camps counted by the American Camp Association are now device free, though some allow limited time with screenless iPods and other internet-free music players. Sun Journal via AP, File Gray Whitley