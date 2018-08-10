A goodwill gesture over electricity sows discord in Lebanon

This July 16, 2018 photo, shows the Karadeniz Powership Orhan Bey, foreground, and a second floating power station off the coast at Jiyeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon. It was supposed to be a goodwill gesture from an energy company in Turkey. This summer, the Karadeniz Energy Group lent Lebanon a floating power station to generate electricity at below-market rates to help ease the strain on the country’s woefully undermaintained power sector. Instead, the barge’s arrival opened a pandora’s box of partisan mudslinging in a country hobbled by political sectarianism and dysfunction. Bilal Hussein AP Photo