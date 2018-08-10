Venezuelans flee deteriorating nation, find new home in Utah

In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 photo, classical composer Alfonso Tenreiro works on an orchestral composition at his piano in his home in Ogden, Utah. Tenreiro, who came to the U.S. in 1981 when he was 16 to study and stayed after marrying an American woman he met later in college, last visited Venezuela in the early 2000s. A piece written by Tenreiro, also a music teacher at St. Joseph Catholic High School, was performed last May at the Latin American Music Festival in Caracas. He didn’t dare travel to see it. (Benjamin Zack/Standard-Examiner via AP) Benjamin Zack AP